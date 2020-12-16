Cardassar 0-3 Atletico Madrid: Lemar leads the way as Simeone's team ease through

Atletico Madrid eased into the second round of the Copa del Rey with a comfortable 3-0 victory over fourth-tier Cardassar.

Diego Simeone's side – who won the last of their 10 Copa del Rey titles in 2012-13 – crashed out in the round of 32 last season, losing 2-1 to minnows Cultural Leonesa.

They suffered no such embarrassment on this occasion, with the excellent Thomas Lemar putting them ahead following some impressive goalkeeping from Cardassar's Angel Pedro Sanchez Marin.

Ricard Sanchez got the second, Atleti's debutant right-back picking out the corner to put the visitors into a commanding lead, with Sime Vrsaljko on hand to wrap things up late on.

Atleti's early dominance would have told if not for Marin, who pulled off a superb double save to deny Lemar and Angel Correa.

Felipe fell foul of an unpredictable bounce from Cardassar's resulting counter, but Miguel Alvarez failed to take it under control, and Atleti made the hosts pay.

Having engineered space 25 yards out, Lemar sent a dipping right-foot strike beyond Marin and in off the left-hand upright.

Correa wasted a good chance to add to Atleti's lead, yet the visitors had their second when Sanchez curled a sublime effort into the top-right corner three minutes before half-time.

Lemar looked set to grab his second of the night when Correa slipped a low ball across the area, though Gabriel Roig Sureda defended admirably.

Sergio Camello sliced wide of a gaping goal moments after coming off Atleti's bench, although it was a miss which mattered little.

With Sanchez having made way, his replacement Vrsaljko side-footed in from Lucas Torreira's cross to add further gloss for Atleti.

What does it mean? Atleti in the hat

There was no giantkilling for Cardassar, though the small group of fans allowed into Camp D'es moleter will nevertheless have revelled in a historic night for their club.

Atleti, meanwhile, will find out their opponents for the second round – which will take place in January – on Friday.



Lemar leaving his mark

Former Monaco star Lemar has never seemed to settle at Atleti, but has put in some impressive displays this term.

He has now scored in each of his last two starts in all competitions, as many as he had in his previous 46 matches as a starter.



Alvarez wastes his chance

Cardassar's forward did well to judge a bounce which Felipe did not, and looked all set to race through on goal only for his touch to let him down and subsequently squandered the hosts' best opportunity.

In total, just two of Alvarez's 20 touches came in Atleti's area, before he was taken off in the 54th minute.



What's next?

The games come thick and fast for Atleti before Christmas, with Elche next up on Saturday in LaLiga before they face high-flying Real Sociedad.