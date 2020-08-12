English
Barcelona confirm one player has tested positive COVID-19

FC Barcelona has confirmed that one player from its squad reporting for preseason has tested positive for COVID-19.

Nine players including Pedri, Trincão, Matheus Fernandes, Todibo, Wagué, Aleñá, Rafinha, Miranda and Oriol Busquets reported for preseason yesterday at the club.

Barcelona added the player has returned home to quarantine. More to follow.

 

