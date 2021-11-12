Barcelona confirm Dani Alves Return

Barcelona has confirmed the return of former right-back Dani Alves as a free agent. The Brazilian, who was part of the star-studded Barcelona side that won everything in his eight seasons with the club.



Alves, who last played for Sao Paulo will now join up with the squad to train but will be unavailable for selection till January. It is the first signing for new boss Xavi, who was a former team-mate of the right-back.