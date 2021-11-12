العربية
Barcelona confirm Dani Alves Return

Brazilian Dani Alves set to return to Barca after previously playing for the team from 2008/09 to 2015/16

reuters

Barcelona has confirmed the return of former right-back Dani Alves as a free agent. The Brazilian, who was part of the star-studded Barcelona side that won everything in his eight seasons with the club. 

Alves, who last played for Sao Paulo will now join up with the squad to train but will be unavailable for selection till January. It is the first signing for new boss Xavi, who was a former team-mate of the right-back. 

>