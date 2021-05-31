العربية
Barcelona confirm Aguero Signing

After waving goodbye to Manchester City, leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero has completed a free transfer to La Liga giants Barcelona

Barcelona has announced the signing of Sergio Aguero from Manchester City once his contract expires on the 1st July.

Aguero, who is the all-time leading goalscorer with Man City will be linking up with Leo Messi at the Camp Nou and has signed a deal to the 2022/23 season with the Catalan side. Interestingly a buy out clause of 100 million Euros has been set on the Argentine attacker. 
 


More to follow. 

 

