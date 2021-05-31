Barcelona confirm Aguero Signing

Barcelona has announced the signing of Sergio Aguero from Manchester City once his contract expires on the 1st July.



Aguero, who is the all-time leading goalscorer with Man City will be linking up with Leo Messi at the Camp Nou and has signed a deal to the 2022/23 season with the Catalan side. Interestingly a buy out clause of 100 million Euros has been set on the Argentine attacker.





More to follow.