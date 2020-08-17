English
Barcelona Announce the Departure of Quique Setién

The Catalans have parted ways with Quique Setién

Barcelona has confirmed that Quique Setién has been fired after just seven months with the club. The Spanish boss was relieved of his duties today, following a meeting of the club hierarchy. 

Setién, who replaced Ernesto Valverde in January, failed to retain the La Liga title, losing to bitter rivals Real Madrid whilst the disastrous 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals proved to be decisive. 

Barcelona has yet to announce a replacement for Setien, with the La Liga season set to start on the 12th of September.

 

