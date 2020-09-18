Barca can win LaLiga but little else – Schuster

Former Barcelona midfielder Bernd Schuster said he can see the embattled club winning LaLiga but little else in 2020-21.

Barca are coming off a trophy-less season and superstar captain Lionel Messi's unsuccessful attempt to leave Camp Nou.

President Josep Maria Bartomeu is also under increasing pressure following Messi's transfer request.

As Barca prepare for their LaLiga opener against Villarreal on September 26, ex-Real Madrid player and head coach Schuster told Onda Cero: "I see Barca winning LaLiga but little else.

"The radical overhaul at Barca included selling Messi. That's what I believe the people at the club thought."

Ronald Koeman is at the helm after Barca opted to sack head coach Quique Setien, who had only replaced Ernesto Valverde in January.

Barca were dethroned by bitter rivals Madrid last season and humiliated 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.

"When a new coach arrives at a club, you can't overhaul the squad. It's a mistake because they might be forced to stay and you're off to a bad start," German Schuster, who won LaLiga and five other trophies during his time at Barca from 1980 to 1988, said.

"Barca are going through a tough moment and a radical change was needed. But this transition period might take a couple of years."