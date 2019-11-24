Real Valladolid 0 Sevilla 1 November 24, 2019 23:26 3:42 min Highlights sevilla Real Valladolid -Latest Videos 4:23 min Report: Sheff Utd 3-3 Man Utd 3:46 min Bordeaux edge 10-man Monaco to go third in Ligue 1 3:45 min Caicedo winner keeps Lazio third, Roma win 4:45 min Urawa 0 Al Hilal 2 (0-3 Agg) - Match Report 0:32 min Jesus lays down gauntlet to Liverpool 1:55 min Nightly Notable | Zach LaVine: Nov. 23 1:35 min Bucks 104, Pistons 90 2:19 min Lakers 109, Grizzlies 108 1:42 min Jazz 128, Pelicans 120 1:47 min Cavaliers 110, Blazers 104