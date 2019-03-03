Atletico Madrid closed back to within seven points of Barcelona thanks to Alvaro Morata's quickfire brace in a 2-0 win at Real Socieded on Sunday.

Spain striker Morata opened his Atletico account in last weekend's victory over Villarreal and boosted his tally to three goals in two games with a pair of headers in the space of three first-half minutes.

Diego Simeone's side needed three points to stay in touch with LaLiga leaders Barca, who edged Real Madrid 1-0 in El Clasico on Saturday, and had to complete the job with 10 men after Koke received a second yellow in the 62nd minute.

But the home side, unbeaten in their 10 previous outings across all competitions, failed to make the advantage count and could not keep the Rojiblancos from moving five points clear of their city rivals.

Morata passed up two early opportunities but not did take long to find his scoring groove.

Diego Godin flicked on a Thomas Lemar corner and the on-loan striker stooped to head in the opener in the 30th minute.

Then, from Koke's inviting right-sided free-kick, the 26-year-old timed his leap well and nodded past Geronimo Rulli, putting the visitors firmly in command at half-time.

They looked likely to go untroubled until midfielder Koke, already walking a tightrope after his first-half foul on Theo Hernandez, foolishly earned a second booking for impeding Joseba Zaldua's progress.

Socieded eventually worked Jan Oblak in the 76th minute, the Slovenia international diving to his right to parry a smart Mikel Merino header.

But the goalkeeper otherwise had precious little to do as Atletico comfortably navigated the closing exchanges, ensuring Imanol Alguacil's men remain stuck in eighth.

What does it mean? Atletico not losing focus

Atletico are poised to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals after sweeping aside Juventus at the Wanda Metropolitano last month but the dizzying heights of that first-leg triumph have not blurred their domestic focus. They were typically well organised at Anoeta - a venue that has not been kind in previous seasons - and are evidently fully fixed on not throwing away LaLiga in favour of their European ambitions.

Morata flourishing as focal point

Unlike at Chelsea, where he struggled to exert a physical presence, Morata now looks to have the confidence needed to be a dominant centre-forward. His twin headers required skill and determination in equal measure.

Koke invites unnecessary pressure

Koke had been one of the key figures in putting Atletico on course for what seemed certain to be a straightforward victory. However, his foolish decision to dive in on Zaldua when already in the referee's book gave rise to a small measure of Sociedad hope.

What's next?

Atletico return home to host Leganes next Saturday before the Champions League trip to Turin, while Sociedad have an additional day's rest ahead of their visit to Sevilla.