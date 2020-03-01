Real Madrid Vs Barcelona – Live Stream

It promises to be a match to savour as Real Madrid welcome eternal rivals Barcelona to the Santiago Bernabeu in a potential La Liga title decider. Barcelona currently has a two-point lead at the top of the table, meaning the clash on Sunday evening has extra significance for Los Blancos.

Strangely for Real Madrid, they head into the clash on a run of poor form having not won in their last three games in all competitions. Having recently sat at the top of the La Liga standings, a shock loss to Levante last weekend handed Barcelona a chance to return to the top which they duly took with a 5-0 win against Eibar.

Having not won the league since the 16-17 season, the pressure will be on Los Blancos to deliver. Having been dumped out of the Copa Del Rey to Real Sociedad, and currently trailing 2-1 to Manchester City in the Champions League a win against Barca could be decisive in the title race.

Real Madrid Predicted Team

Courtois: Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Isco, Benzema, Bale

Date- 1st March 2020 Kick-Off – 23:00 Mecca

Channel – 11 HD Live Stream - beIN CONNECT

As for Barcelona, they have seemingly settled under Quique Setien after a slow start and have now strung together a four-game undefeated streak which has seen the Catalans return to the top of the La Liga standings, leapfrogging Real in the process.

Last time out, Antoine Griezmann struck in the second half to a secure a 1-1 draw with Napoli in their round of sixteen first-leg games in the Champions League. With the second leg upcoming in Barcelona, you have to hand the advantage to Setien’s side.



One concern for Setien will be the shape of his backline heading into the crunch match in the capital. His side has only kept three clean sheets from the ten games he has taken charge, but then when you have Lionel Messi in your side all you need is a moment of magic from the diminutive Argentinian. Messi has eighteen goals and twelve assists from twenty La Liga outings so far season. Don’t be surprised if the Barca captain produces yet against El Clasico moment to remember.

Barcelona Predicted Team

Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Firpo; Arthur, Busquets, De Jong; Vidal, Messi, Griezmann

Real Madrid take on Barcelona in El Clasico. You can follow all the action via beIN CONNECT.