Mitch Freeley

You can follow the Live Match Stream of Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid via beIN CONNECT

Goals/Highlights

A moment of silence for NBA star Kobe Bryant.

Live Text

Preamble

Warm-up time! We are underway in just under ten minutes!

Atletico team news! Carrasco makes the bench! Morata will play with Vitolo in attack, whilst Marcos Llorente will play against his former club.

Team news! No Gareth Bale in the matchday squad, Benzema leads the line whilst Valverde, who saw red in the Spanish Super Cup against Atletico starts!

Atletico does have a good recent record at the Bernabeu, I have a feeling they might spoil the party today!

STAT 📈#Atleti are unbeaten in their last six visits to Santiago Bernabéu in #LaLiga (W3, D3).



Simeone's turned Real Madrid's home into his own personal fortress lately, predicted score today?#beINLiga #MadridDerby pic.twitter.com/6AyrndQpXr — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) February 1, 2020

Plenty of football happening today! Including Liverpool taking on Southampton on HD 11! Matt Critchely has the team news if you are into that kind of thing!

Yannick Carrasco is back with Atleti! A last-gasp deadline day signing!

🆕🌟 Deadline day signing @CarrascoY21 arrives at the Bernabeu...



🔮 Will he play a part for @atletienglish today?#RealMadridAtleti pic.twitter.com/S6HE0N4otP — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) February 1, 2020

Sergio Ramos means business! I wonder if the Los Blancos captain will start? Team news coming up!

So here we go! Can Atletico pull off an upset tonight?

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Real Vs Atletico in the Madrid derby. Will Zidane's side continue winning ways? Or will Atletico, who have been out of sorts in recent weeks spoil the party? Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!