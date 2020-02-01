You can follow the Live Match Stream of Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid via beIN CONNECT
A moment of silence for NBA star Kobe Bryant.
Warm-up time! We are underway in just under ten minutes!
🔥 ¡VAMOS EQUIPO! ⚽#RealMadridAtleti | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/8MBhkspMLk— Real Madrid C.F. 🇫🇷 (@realmadridfra) February 1, 2020
Atletico team news! Carrasco makes the bench! Morata will play with Vitolo in attack, whilst Marcos Llorente will play against his former club.
[👥] Here's your Atleti starting XI for the Madrid Derby.— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) February 1, 2020
⚽ #RealMadridAtleti | 🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/VwG7BrfCLf
Team news! No Gareth Bale in the matchday squad, Benzema leads the line whilst Valverde, who saw red in the Spanish Super Cup against Atletico starts!
📝✅ Our derby starting XI!#RealMadridAtleti | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/oHP8Ei1mBk— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) February 1, 2020
Atletico does have a good recent record at the Bernabeu, I have a feeling they might spoil the party today!
STAT 📈#Atleti are unbeaten in their last six visits to Santiago Bernabéu in #LaLiga (W3, D3).— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) February 1, 2020
Simeone's turned Real Madrid's home into his own personal fortress lately, predicted score today?#beINLiga #MadridDerby pic.twitter.com/6AyrndQpXr
Yannick Carrasco is back with Atleti! A last-gasp deadline day signing!
🆕🌟 Deadline day signing @CarrascoY21 arrives at the Bernabeu...— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) February 1, 2020
🔮 Will he play a part for @atletienglish today?#RealMadridAtleti pic.twitter.com/S6HE0N4otP
Sergio Ramos means business! I wonder if the Los Blancos captain will start? Team news coming up!
👊👋 Hey there, Bernabéu! We are ready!#RealMadridAtleti | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/PaiLzCAm4J— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) February 1, 2020
So here we go! Can Atletico pull off an upset tonight?
✊ 𝚆𝚎 𝙰𝚛𝚎 𝙰𝚝𝚕𝚎𝚝𝚒. 𝚆𝚎 𝙰𝚛𝚎 𝙾𝚗𝚎.— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 31, 2020
🔜 #RealMadridAtleti
🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/pYfqTsPOxu
Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Real Vs Atletico in the Madrid derby. Will Zidane's side continue winning ways? Or will Atletico, who have been out of sorts in recent weeks spoil the party? Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!