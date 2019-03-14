Real Madrid have agreed to sign Brazil international defender Eder Militao from Porto at the end of the season.

Militao, 21, only joined Porto from Sao Paulo in 2018 but he has earned rave reviews in the Portuguese Primeira Liga and Champions League.

Madrid have secured the once-capped Brazil player on a six-year contract, with the club reported to have triggered his €50million release clause.

Predominantly a centre-back, Militao is similarly adept at right-back and has even been known to fill midfield gaps if required.