Real Madrid Vs Eibar - LIVE MATCH STREAM
Three minutes in, Real Madrid score! Toni Kroos picks his spot and finds the top corner!
Real Madrid return to La Liga action!
Different surroundings for Real Madrid this evening? Will Los Blancos be able to cope in the smaller stadium?
🏟️🚶🌱 A different kind of trip to the stadium!#RealMadridEibar | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/EdEIPRvVTu— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 14, 2020
Eibar team news! Kike leads the line in a 4-2-3-1 formation! Serbian keeper Marko Dmitrović could be in for a busy evening!
📋 Hamaikakoa | Alineación #RealMadridEibar #DenokArmagin pic.twitter.com/BlSNlgmfM2— SD Eibar #DenokArmagin 💙❤️ (@SDEibar) June 14, 2020
Eibar are on their way!
🚍 Let's go! #RealMadridEibar— SD Eibar 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@SDEibarEN) June 14, 2020
Team news is in for Real Madrid! Eden Hazard starts in attack! It's a familiar midfield trio of Modric, Casemiro and Kroos! Gareth Bale makes the bench!
Eden Hazard starts for @realmadriden. @AndyKerrtv has the team news.#beINLiga #RealMadridEibar pic.twitter.com/QtfaUW5aMu— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 14, 2020
So here we go! Real Madrid back in action! It won't be in the Santiago Bernabeu though...
It's not quite the Bernabeu but @realmadriden arrive at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.#beINLiga #RealMadridEibar pic.twitter.com/iGAYRsVDCc— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 14, 2020
Good evening! Welcome to the Live stream of Real Madrid Vs Eibar! Los Blancos mark their return to La Liga action, at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium! Join me for build-up, team news and live video from the game.