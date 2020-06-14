Real Madrid Vs Eibar - LIVE MATCH STREAM

Mitch Freeley

Live Video!





Three minutes in, Real Madrid score! Toni Kroos picks his spot and finds the top corner!

Real Madrid return to La Liga action!

Live Updates



Preamble

Different surroundings for Real Madrid this evening? Will Los Blancos be able to cope in the smaller stadium?



Eibar team news! Kike leads the line in a 4-2-3-1 formation! Serbian keeper Marko Dmitrović could be in for a busy evening!



Eibar are on their way!

Team news is in for Real Madrid! Eden Hazard starts in attack! It's a familiar midfield trio of Modric, Casemiro and Kroos! Gareth Bale makes the bench!

So here we go! Real Madrid back in action! It won't be in the Santiago Bernabeu though...

Good evening! Welcome to the Live stream of Real Madrid Vs Eibar! Los Blancos mark their return to La Liga action, at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium! Join me for build-up, team news and live video from the game.