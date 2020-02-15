Real Madrid Vs Celta Vigo - Live Stream

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Substitute Santi Mina's 85th-minute equaliser denied leaders Real Madrid a sixth successive LaLiga victory as Celta Vigo left the Santiago Bernabeu with a 2-2 draw.

Los Blancos were stunned by Fedor Smolov's first goal for Celta in the seventh minute and the home side failed to register a single shot on target in the opening half.

However, they turned the game on its head within 13 minutes, Toni Kroos scoring again against Celta before Sergio Ramos slotted home a penalty after the returning Eden Hazard had been fouled.

Mina's late leveller meant Zinedine Zidane's men only moved one point clear of Clasico rivals Barcelona, though, as their winning run came to an end.

Goals/Highlights!

Goal! Celta strike late on! Sub Santi Mina times his run perfectly and shows plenty of composure to score!

Goal! Eden Hazard wins the penalty, and Sergio Ramos slams the spot-kick home! Los Blancos go 2-1 up!

Goal! Toni Kroos equalises for Los Blancos! Marcello with a perfect cut-back and the German finds the bottom corner!

Goal! Celta have a shock lead! Fyodor Smolov slots the ball into the bottom corner to put the visitors 1-0 up!

Peep! We are underway at the Bernabeu!

Live Updates

Preamble

Plenty of Excitement with Eden Hazard starting for Los Blancos! I wonder if he will mark his return with a goal?!

Now for Celta Vigo! On-loan Barca man Rafinha starts! As does Iago Aspas, who will be the main attacking threat for the side!

Team news for Real Madrid! The Headline! Eden Hazard is back from injury!

Celta are in desperate need of a win tonight? Can they upset the odds in Los Blanco's backyard?!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Stream for Real Madrid Vs Celta Vigo! Can Los Blancos open up a three point lead at the top of the table? Or will relegation threatened Celta upset the party? Join me for the build up, live text from the game and video highlights of the game!