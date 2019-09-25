Mitch Freeley

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Rodrygo comes on for his debut and makes an immediate impact as the teenager makes it 2-0!

Goal! A sublime strike from Vinícius Júnior! The teenager finds the top corner with a shot from outside the box!

Peep! We are away at the Bernabeu!

Live Updates

Preamble

Alphonse Areola is warming up! I wonder how nervous he is right now!?

Now for Osasuna! Keep an eye out for Fran Merida! The former Atletico Madrid and Arsenal man will try to anchor things in midfield!

Team news! Changes from Zidane with an eye on Atletico on the weekend! Alphonse Areola comes in for his debut ahead of Thibaut Courtois. Hazard, Verane and Benzema have to settle for a place on the bench.

Osasuna has arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu! This will be the view that greets them when they wander out of the tunnel!

Los Blancos have arrived! I wonder if Zidane will change up his side with an eye on the Madrid derby at the weekend?

Osasuna has been on quite the run in La Liga this season, already drawing with Barcelona, can the side from Pamplona pull off an upset tonight?

David Beckham scored a beauty of a free-kick against Osasuna back in the day!

So here we go! One slice of early team news! No Gareth Bale tonight for Real, all of which can be explained here.

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Real Madrid Vs Osasuna, Los Blancos will be looking to continue winning ways in La Liga and will face a newly promoted Osasuna side who have yet to taste defeat this season. As ever, join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in from the game.