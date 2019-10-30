Raul will be Real Madrid manager someday - Zidane October 30, 2019 08:35 0:45 min Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane talks about the possibility of club legend Raul becoming manager of the club; 25 years on from his debut. Interviews la liga -Latest Videos 2:43 min GAME RECAP: Lakers 120, Grizzlies 91 2:14 min GAME RECAP: Heat 112, Hawks 97 2:15 min GAME RECAP: Mavericks 109, Nuggets 106 1:12 min Victory for Inter at Brescia all that mattered 1:23 min Born this Day: Diego Maradona turns 59 0:58 min Messi's like no-one else says Valverde 0:37 min Bayern survive early exit after 'weak performance' 0:45 min Raul will be Real Madrid manager someday - Zidane 0:46 min Emery confirms he held talks with Ozil 3:58 min Report: Barca 5-1 Real Valladolid