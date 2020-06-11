Watch the Live Stream of Sevilla Vs Real Betis via beIN CONNECT
Match Report
Sevilla beat Real Betis 2-0 as La Liga returned after three months away on Thursday, becoming the second of Europe's five major leagues to resume following the coronavirus pandemic.
After the Bundesliga in Germany restarted on May 16, La Liga opened its doors again to players but not supporters at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, where the usually vibrant Seville derby was played in front of empty stands.
The game was the first in Spain's top flight since March 10 but 93 days later another professional fixture has been completed without incident, offering further encouragement to the Premier League in England and Serie A in Italy.
Lucas Ocampos gave Sevilla the lead from a 56th-minute penalty and Fernando then added the second goal for the home side, who are third in the table.
Goal! Lucas Ocampos opens up the scoring from the spot!
Now for Betis! Nabil Fekir will be the man to watch in central midfield. Marc Bartra should start in center back! Club legend Joaquín has to settle for a place on the bench!
Team News! Jesus Navas should captain the side, Luuk de Jong leads the line and will be looking to add to the five goals he has scored this season.
What a game to open up the return of La Liga, the Gran Derbi has been known to get feisty at times.... although we won't have any fans present at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan tonight!
Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of El Gran Derbi between Sevilla and Real Betis. La Liga is back, and we have a spicy derby from the south of Spain to get you started. As ever, join me for the build-up, team news and live video from the game.