Goal! Sevilla quickly double their lead! Fernando plants the header past Joel Robles

Goal! Lucas Ocampos opens up the scoring from the spot!

The guests keep on coming! Arsene Wenger believes that many clubs will struggle after COVID-19.



𝗘𝗫𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗩𝗘 Arsene Wenger raises concerns about the future of football after the pandemic!



LIVE 👉 https://t.co/DpndqCOV71#ElGranDerbi 📺 HD11 pic.twitter.com/lZcWCvJYDQ — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 11, 2020

Freddie Kanoute joined us in the studio! He had his say on El Gran Derbi!

20 minutes to go! Not long now!

Now for Betis! Nabil Fekir will be the man to watch in central midfield. Marc Bartra should start in center back! Club legend Joaquín has to settle for a place on the bench!

Team News! Jesus Navas should captain the side, Luuk de Jong leads the line and will be looking to add to the five goals he has scored this season.

Interesting to see some fans have decided to turn up, well away from the stadium!





Sevilla have arrived! Team news should be soon...

The City of Sevilla is looking good ahead of the big game!

Real Betis look up for the fight!



What a game to open up the return of La Liga, the Gran Derbi has been known to get feisty at times.... although we won't have any fans present at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan tonight!



Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of El Gran Derbi between Sevilla and Real Betis. La Liga is back, and we have a spicy derby from the south of Spain to get you started. As ever, join me for the build-up, team news and live video from the game.