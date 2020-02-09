Real Sociedad followed up from their victory midweek against Real Madrid, with a 2-1 win over local rivals Atletic Bilbao.

The first half saw Soiedad dominate proceedings, was unable to score the opening goal. That all changed on the 65th minute when substitute Alexander Isak squared the ball to Portu who lashed the ball home from close range.

Six minutes later, the visitors where level. Substitutes Iker Muniain and Iñaki Williams combined to devastating effect to hand Gaizka Garitano's team an equaliser heading into the final third of the game.

Isak was to have the decisive say in the contest, bagging the winner on the 82nd minute. This time Portu turned provider for his strike partner, producing a perfect backheel assist. Isak needed a second opportunity to put away the goal, but it meant that Sociedad won a third consecutive home Basque Derby in all competitions for the first time since 1987.