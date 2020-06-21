Real Madrid moved into top spot in la Liga following a hard-earned 2-1 win over Real Sociedad.

The first half lacked chances, but that changed in the second half as the visitors opened the scoring. A dynamic run from Brazilian winger Vinicius, saw the 19-year-old fouled in the box, Sergio Ramos stepped up and duly converted the penalty for Los Blancos.

Real Sociedad thought they levelled up on the 68th minute as substitute Adnan Januzaj latched onto a cleared corner and found the bottom corner. VAR intervened and ruled out the goal for a marginal offside.

More drama would follow as Karim Benzema scored the second goal of the game, which initially looked like the French striker handled the ball in the build-up. VAR came in to award the goal.

Sociedad pulled a goal back to set up a grandstand finish, but Zidane's side held on to leap-frog Barcelona into top spot.