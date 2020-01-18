Mitch Freeley

You can follow the Live Match Stream of Real Madrid Vs Sevilla via beIN CONNECT

Goals/Highlights

NO GOAL! Luuk de Jong plants a header into the top corner! After a quick VAR check, it's disallowed for obstruction in the build-up!

Peep! We are underway in Madrid!

Live Updates

Preamble

Warm-up time in Madrid! Don't forget our live coverage starts from 18:00 Mecca!

Belive it or not, Sergio Ramos once played for Sevilla and scored this screamer against Real Madrid way back when. No wonder they signed him!

Who wants to see a teenage @SergioRamos scoring a 30 yard free-kick AGAINST Real Madrid? 🙋‍♂️🙋‍♀️#RealMadridSevillaFC pic.twitter.com/0MI3nCAXSA — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) January 18, 2020

Sevilla look ready! How about them white trousers!

Now for Sevilla... Luuk de Jong will lead the line for Lopetegui's men! New signing Youssef En-Nesyri has to settle for a place on the bench.

Team news... Luka Jović leads the line, Karim Benzema drops to the bench, no place for Gareth Bale in the matchday squad.

Real Madrid's dressing room is looking well! We should have team news any minute now...

So can Sevilla pull off an upset this evening?

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Updates of Real Madrid Vs Sevilla, it's been a perfect start to 2020 for Los Blancos, can they continue winning ways as Sevilla, coached by former boss Julen Lopetegui head to the Santiago Bernabéu. Join me for all the build-up, team news and yes the goals as they go in from this must-watch game!