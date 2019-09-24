Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Real Madrid Vs Osasuna via beIN CONNECT

Real Madrid will be looking for a third consecutive La Liga win when they welcome Osasuna to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday evening. Los Blancos have an impressive run against the team from Pamplona and are undefeated in eleven games in all competitions.

Last time out, Real edged out Sevilla 1-0 thanks to a second-half header from Karim Benzema. After being under pressure in the Champions League, Zidane’s side bounced back in impressive fashion. Still, Los Blancos have hardly hit top gear yet this season and will be looking for a morale-boosting win ahead of the Madrid derby at the weekend.

Eden Hazard is likely to start midweek, and the Belgian winger will be looking to open his goalscoring account with the side. Having missed the first few games of the season through injury, Hazard is now getting a regular run in the team and should be starting to contribute in front of goal.

Real Madrid Predicted Team

Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Bale, Rodriguez; Hazard; Benzema

When – Wednesday 25th September

Where – Santiago Bernabeu

Channel – HD 3

Online – beIN CONNECT

Kick-Off – 22:00

Just like Real Madrid, Osasuna has yet to taste defeat in the league, although the newly-promoted side have picked up four draws and a win in their opening five games of the campaign. Few would have fancied Jagoba Arrasate’s side to get a result against Barcelona, but Osasuna did score late to grab a point in a 2-2 draw only two matchdays ago.

Osasuna held Real Betis to a 0-0 draw, although Arrasate praised his side for their consistence performance, and their first five outings in the league certainly show that the team has enough quality to avoid relegation back to the Segunda.

Former Arsenal youngster Fran Mérida will start in midfield for Los Rojillos and will be looking to impress against Real Madrid. Now 29, Mérida was a part of the side that got promoted last season and has already started three games in the league. His top tier experience will be crucial if Osasuna is to pull off an upset against Real Madrid.

Osasuna Predicted Team

Rubén; Vidal, Hernández, García, Estupiñán; Ibáñez, Moncayola, Mérida, Torres; Ávila, Cardona

You can follow Real Madrid Vs Osasuna via beIN CONNECT.

