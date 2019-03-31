Mitch Freeley

Now for Huesca! Keep an eye out for Ezequiel Ávila the Argentine striker has six goals this season, and is the most likely candidate to score if Huesca is to pull off a shock upset!

ALINEACIÓN 👥 | Estos son los 11 jugadores que Francisco Rodríguez ha elegido hoy para el #RealMadridHuesca 👇



¡#VamosHuesca! pic.twitter.com/DzzY5YRpBC — SD Huesca (@SDHuesca) March 31, 2019

Parp the team news klaxon! First up Real Madrid! Zidane has handed his son a start in goal, which is quite nice! Elsewhere and Brahim Díaz gets the nod in attack! Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema joins the former Manchester City man upfront!

Don't worry! Huesca have arrived, and are having a wander around the pitch before game time!

¡Subid con nosotros las escaleras del túnel de vestuarios! Esto es el Bernabéu... y ya estamos aquí 🙋‍♂️#RealMadridHuesca pic.twitter.com/lkSBLZrsB0 — SD Huesca (@SDHuesca) March 31, 2019

Real Madrid has arrived! Surely this must be an easy home win... right?

Huesca might be bottom of the league, but they will cause Los Blancos problems tonight, according to Zidane!

It's a landmark day of Zinedine Zidane at he takes charge of his 50th home game for Los Blancos!

👌👔🏟 Zidane will take of his 50th #RMLiga match at the Bernabéu tonight!



📺 MORE: https://t.co/U2ldRJMh5d pic.twitter.com/hqNNq5Cqci — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) March 31, 2019

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Real Madrid Vs Huesca! Can the good times continue for Los Blancos under returning Zinedine Zidane? The omens point to a big win at home against the bottom of league side. Although Los Blancos are without a host of big names from the match-day squad. Anyway, join me for all the pre-match chat, team news and goals as they go in from the game!