League leaders Real Madrid can effectively put Atletico Madrid out of the La Liga title picture with a victory. Zidane’s side opened up a three-point gap at the top of the table as Barcelona dropped points away to Valencia, and will be eager to press on their advantage on Saturday evening.

Real have been in fine form at the moment, and are currently on an undefeated streak of nineteen matches. Having lifted the Spanish Super Cup defeating Atletico in the final, and returned to the top of the table, without really playing sparkling football you have to feel that Los Blancos are peaking at just the right time.

Last time out in the league, Nacho struck twelve minutes from time to secure all three points against Real Valladolid to ensure a third straight victory in the league for Los Blancos, stretching their undefeated run to twelve games overall. With the two sides' only meeting a few weeks ago, in a tetchy Spanish Super Cup final, Zidane would be eager to get one over Diego Simone.

In team news, the game on Saturday will be too early for Eden Hazard who is still recovering from a foot injury. Marco Asensio is still recovering from a ligament rupture, but one positive for Los Blancos could be the return of Gareth Bale who should at least be among the substitutes after recovering from a sprained ankle.

As for Atletico Madrid, they head into the crunch derby off a dismal run of form that has seen them slump to fifth place in La Liga a full ten points off Real. More frustrating perhaps was the nature in which they were dumped out of the Copa Del Rey by lower league side Cultural Leonesa, after being downed by an extra-time goal from Sergio Benito.

Edinson Cavani has yet to make his protracted move to PSG, and in truth, Atleti is in desperate need of a striker that can fire them back into the Champions League places in the second half of the campaign. Former Real Striker Álvaro Morata has yet to show consistent form in front of goal this season, and Cavani could be the ideal man to fill the void left by Antoinne Griezmann’s summer move to Barcelona.

The problem for Simone’s side has been the lack of ability to kill off games, and nine draws already this season (The second highest tally in the league) tells its own story. Last time the two sides met in the Super Cup final, Athletico pushed Real all the way to the lottery of the penalty shootout. Atletico is likely to employ the same tactics and set up defensively, looking to frustrate Los Blancos on home turf.

In team news, Joao Felix is unlikely to play a part after picking up a knock in the draw with Leganes. This could mean that Héctor Herrera comes into the side, with Simone switching to a more defensive 4-3-2-1 with Morata leading the line. Thomas Lemar will face a late fitness test after missing out last weekend with a virus.

Atletico Madrid Predicted Team

Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savic, Felipe, Lodi; Partley, Herrera; Saul, Llorente, Correa; Morata

It certainly promises to be an interesting encounter as Los Blancos face off against Atleti in the Madrid Derby.


