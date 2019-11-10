Sevilla moved into fourth place in La Liga on Sunday evening, following a 2-1 win over local rival Real Betis in El Gran Derbi.

The visitors made a perfect start, opening the scoring with the game just thirteen minutes old. Argentine midfielder Lucas Ocampos pounced on a poor clearance before chesting the ball and hitting a shot under the arms of Joel Robles.

Betis found their way back into the contest as Spanish striker Loren reacted to a knockdown in the box and emphatically finished to level the scores just before half-time with his eighth goal of the season.

Sevilla scored their winner ten minutes after half-time with a goal of superb individual skill. Summer signing Luuk de Jong showed exemplary movement and timed his run perfectly to latch onto Éver Banega’s through ball. A quick first touch and the dutch striker rifled his shot into the top corner.

Loren missed two guilt edge chances in the second half as Betis looked for an equalizer. Whilst French midfielder Nabil Fekir appealed for a late penalty, which was emphatically waved away on the 77th minute of the game.

The result leaves Sevilla in fourth place in the La Liga standings, just one point behind league leaders Barcelona heading into the international break.