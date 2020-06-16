Watch the Live Stream of Barcelona Vs Leganes via beIN CONNECT

Date – Tuesday, June 16, 2020; Kick-Off – 23:00 Mecca; Channel – 11 HD

Gareth Messenger

Following a solid restart to the La Liga season with a big win away to Mallorca, Barcelona returns home where Leganes are the visitors to Camp Nou. Barca will be looking to build momentum.

Considering the layoff and the strange circumstances (no fans, more substitutions), Barça looked very impressive in the game against Mallorca and some players look clearly fitter and healthier, especially Lionel Messi who played a flawless game with two assists and one goal.

It now puts him within touching distance of another career landmark. The Argentine needs just two more goals to reach the number 700 in his career (628 for Barcelona, 70 for Argentina).

Martin Braithwaite is set to continue is the starting line-up after scoring his first goal for Barca, and tonight will represent the chance to play against the side he left in January. It means Antoine Griezmann may have to settle for a place on the bench with Luis Suarez expected to start.

Jordi Alba is suspended so Junior Firpo may deputise, while Clement Lenglet will return from a ban of his own.

Barcelona Predicted Team

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Firpo; Vidal, Busquets, De Jong; Messi, Suarez, Braithwaite

Leganes, from the southern outskirts of Madrid, won promotion to La Liga for the first time ever in 2016, and have managed to stay in the top-flight ever since. But their top-flight status really hangs in the balance now. The club finds itself in the drop zone and fighting for their lives.

Their quest to be back for a fifth consecutive year is in the hands of the most respected coaches in global football, Javier Aguirre, who has previously coached his own national team Mexico, as well as Japan and Egypt.

With Braithwaite, and Moroccan Youssef En-Nesyri no longer at Leganes, most of the goal threat will have to come from 21-year-old midfielder Oscar Rodriguez for the remainder of the season, although he misses the game against Barca through suspension.

Leganes Predicted Team

Cuellar; Rosales, Omeruo, Awaziem, Silva; Perez, Recio; Ruibal, Eraso, Assale; Guerrero