Mitch Freeley

We have team news! First up Levante! Keep an eye out for striker Emmanuel Boateng, the Ghanian scored a hat-trick when Levante last defeated Barca!

Can Levante halt Barca's six-game undefeated streak in all competitions? The Valencian side defeated Barca 5-4 last year in a thriller!

Good news Barca fans! The Catalans arrived safely in Valencia several hours ago!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Levante Vs Barcelona! It's the final game in La Liga on Sunday evening, and the Catalans face the tricky prospect of taking on a Levante team who have already beaten Real Madrid at the Bernebau this season. As ever, stick around for all the build-up, team news, Live Match Commentary and Video highlights from the big game!