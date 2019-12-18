You can follow the LIVE Match Stream of Barcelona Vs Real Madrid via beIN CONNECT
Goals/Highlights
Peep! We are underway!
Live Updates
Preamble
Now for Real Madrid! No surprise! Karim Benzema leads the line, he's been in fine form at the moment! Gareth Bale also starts in the front three. Can he be the difference-maker tonight?
📋✅ Our #ElClasico starting XI is here! #RMLiga | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/k2BID1QdTZ— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 18, 2019
Team News! Leo Messi Starts for Barcelona! Clément Lenglet partners with Gerard Piqué at the back.
⚠️ There has been a change to the starting 11 for #ElClásico. pic.twitter.com/AdpM0aKTtx— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 18, 2019
A little insight to the Barca dressing room tonight...
READY. FOR. #ELCLÁSICO. pic.twitter.com/epQaFeLph9— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 18, 2019
Real Madrid are here! Team news up soon!
🏟️💪 We've arrived at Camp Nou!— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 18, 2019
🔜 #ElClasico#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/f69gT9Nfwj
Wouldnt be surprised if this man got on the score sheet today!
December 18, 2019
We have El Clasico legends left, right and centre today! We had a sit down with David Beckham to talk about the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Three years to the final today!
David #Beckham praises Qatar's development leading up to #Qatar2022 🏆— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 18, 2019
Catch him in the studio ahead of tonight's #ClubWC clash airing at 19:30 Mecca on 📺 HD1! #beIN2022 #beINFIFACWC #MONLIV pic.twitter.com/pLjJhXro8U
Fancy testing yourself with this handy El Clasico quiz? Oh, Go on then!
Can Karim Benzema be the difference-maker tonight? This rather considered take on the French forward is a LOVELY primer to the action tonight.
Aarran Summers has been a busy boy this week! Why don't you enjoy this lovely chat with Real Madrid legend Steve McManaman ahead of the El Clasico!
Former #RealMadrid midfielder Steve #McManaman shares his thoughts on tonight's #ElClasico #beINLiga #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/XADpWC7WJJ— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 18, 2019
Real Madrid has arrived in Barcelona. Can Zizu mastermind a win at against his sides biggest rivals?
🏨☑️ Checking in to our hotel in Barcelona! We’ll rest up and go over our final preparations ahead of #ElClasico! #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/HTgiudt8jC— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 18, 2019
Another record tonight for Lionel Messi, he is just that good!
#Messi will equal Xavi Hernández with 4⃣2⃣ #ElClásico's played! 💪— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 18, 2019
The most in Barça's history 🙌 pic.twitter.com/sTfJqBfcl1
Hello! Welcome to the LIVE Stream and updates for El Clasico. With both sides level on points at the top of the table, a win for Real or Barcelona could be crucial in where the La Liga title lands this season. As ever, join me for al the build-up, team news and yes the goals from the game at the Nou Camp!