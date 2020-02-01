You can watch the Live Match Stream of Barcelona Vs Levante via beIN CONNECT

Barcelona will be looking to return to winning ways when they face Levante on Sunday evening. After losing to Valencia last weekend, new boss Quique Setién will be expecting a reaction in the league with a victory meaning that the gap with Real Madrid will be closed to just three points at the top of the table.

In team news, Barcelona should welcome back Arthur, Samuel Umtiti and Sergi Roberto into the squad after being rested for the Copa Del Rey win over Leganes midweek. Lionel Messi is likely to line up with Ansu Fati and Antoine Griezmann in a front three.

Barcelona Predicted Team

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Arthur; Griezmann, Messi, Fati

Kick-off – 23:00 Mecca

Online – beIN CONNECT

Channel – HD 11

