

Two goals in six first-half minutes handed Barcelona a narrow 2-1 win over third-placed Getafe on Saturday evening.

Getafe thought they had open the scoring when defender Allan Nyom scored from Jorge Molina Vidal’s parried shot. However, after a lengthy VAR review, the goal was chalked off for an infringement in the buildup.

Ten minutes later Barca opened the scoring through Antoine Griezmann. A perfect through ball from Leo Messi was picked up by the French attacker who guided the ball past David Soria.

The Catalans doubled their lead six minutes later. Junior Firpo knocked in a dangerous cross, and Sergi Roberto was on hand to find the back of the net from close range.

Getafe did pull a goal back on the sixty-sixth minute through attacker Angel Rodrigez. The striker was perfectly positioned to side foot home from sixteen yards to set up a grandstand finish.

Moments later Getafe should have made it 2-2. However, Ter Stagen was on hand to pull off no fewer than four saves in quick succession off the line to deny José Bordalás men. Barcelona held on to go level on points with Real Madrid who play Celta Vigo tomorrow.

