You can watch the Live Match Stream of Barcelona Vs Espanyol via beIN Connect

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for Espanyol, It's a 5-4-1 formation from Rubi, Borja Iglesias leads the line. Keep an eye out for the striker, he has eleven goals so far this season and is the Periquitos biggest goalscoring threat.

Team News! First up Barca! Luis Suarez has shaken off an ankle injury and starts up front with Leo Messi who missed out on Argentina's mid-week friendly with Morocco. Philippe Coutinho also starts.

Keep an eye out for Espanyol striker Wu Li. The January signing is widely considered to be the brightest talent to come out of the Chinese Super League in some years and has adapted quickly to the challenges of La Liga, already bagging his first goal with the side in the 3-1 win over Valladolid.

Espanyol have also rocked up at the Nou Camp.

L’equip ja ha arribat al Camp Nou! Ja queda menys per l’inici!



¡Ya hemos llegado! En pocos minutos, ¡comienza el derbi!#RCDE | #Volem | #EspanyoldeBarcelona | #BarçaEspanyol pic.twitter.com/wnKScR1jpt — RCD Espanyol de Barcelona (@RCDEspanyol) March 30, 2019

The Barca boys have arrived! Looking, quite composed.

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Barcelona Vs Espanyol, can Barca maintain winning ways in La Liga following the international break? Ernesto Valverde's side will be facing city rivals Espanyol, a team they comfortably defeated 4-0 the last time the two sides met in the league. As ever, join me for all the latest team news, match commentary and video highlights from the game at the Nou Camp.