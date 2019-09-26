Mitch Freeley

Saturday evening will see a top of the table clash in La Liga as second-placed Atletico Madrid welcome cross-town rivals and league Real Madrid to the Wanda Metropolitano. Aside from a 2-0 defeat to Real Sociedad, Atletico has been on good form this season including a battling 2-2 draw in the Champions League.

Atleti got the better of Real Mallorca 2-0, thanks to goals from Diego Costa and Joao Felix. Although Alvaro Morata will be unavailable for selection after picking up a red card just eight minutes after coming onto the pitch as a substitute. Still, Simone will be pleased at how his side performed whilst resting key players such as Héctor Herrera and Kieran Trippier.

Joao Felix’s impressive start to the season continued against Real Mallorca where the Portuguese teenager sealed the points with a goal just after the hour. Felix is in line to start on Saturday evening and could provide the moment of magic that Atleti needs to get the better of their local rivals.

Atletico Madrid Predicted Team

Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Vitolo, Koke, Saul, Lemar; Felix, Costa

When – Saturday 28th September

Where – Wanda Metropolitano

Channel – HD 11

Online – beIN CONNECT

Kick-Off – 22:00

Los Blancos head into the Madrid derby with an undefeated record in the league and confidence will be high in the camp that Real can remain in top spot come the end of the weekend. Having been comprehensively beaten 3-0 in the Champions League, many had thought that Zidane’s job could be in doubt. However, two consecutive league wins have pushed Real into the top spot, and crucially four points ahead of title rivals Barcelona.

Last time out, Real eased past Osasuna 2-0. Brazilian teenagers Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo made the difference as Zidane rang in the changes with an eye on the match with Atleti. Rodrygo marked his Real Madrid debut with a well-taken goal in the second half. The contest might not have been the best in terms of quality, but Zidane will be pleased how his bit-part players performed.

Gareth Bale was completely rested for the Osasuna game, indicating that the Welsh star will start on Saturday. Bale has worked his way back into the squad after seemingly set for a move away from Real Madrid. Likely to be utilized on the left-wing of a front three, and Bale will be looking to add to his tally of two goals in four games so far this season.

Real Madrid Predicted Team

Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; James, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Hazard

