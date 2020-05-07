Gareth Messenger

Former Sevilla, Lyon and Tottenham striker Frederic Kanoute says bringing a premature return to football would only create further risk to people’s lives but is adamant the Premier League will complete its season one way or another.

Kanoute believes that he would personally feel concerned returning under the current circumstances, insisting that the players must be asked whether they want to play or not.

“The first thing has to be health. That should be the absolute priority. So, we can talk about rules and so on and there might be different possibilities. We could stop now and the team that is first champions or we could carry on later. There are different scenarios obviously it all depends on health. It has to be the priority,” Kanoute told beIN SPORTS.

He added: “I wouldn’t feel comfortable if I knew that there was a risk. If I watched the news and the experts still say there are risks and people are still dying regardless of age because we know that underlying condition is more important than age. We don’t know, we might have someone at home that has a condition that we aren’t aware of, so obviously I wouldn’t feel comfortable with it."

“It would mean they put our life at risk just for entertainment which wouldn’t make sense and financial gain because there is money involved so we’d have to look at health first. So, if we the players know that there is still a big risk it wouldn’t be fair to ask them to keep playing.”

This comes after conflicting decisions made across Europe’s top five leagues. Multiple scenarios are being discussed between the Premier League and clubs regarding the future of England’s top-flight.

Germany meanwhile is eyeing a return to Bundesliga action on May 22nd, at the earliest. However, that’s in complete contrast to France who last week ended the Ligue 1 season, handing Paris Saint-Germain the title and relegating Toulouse and Amiens.

Kanoute believes the Premier League is determined to finalise the campaign but admits the mixed messages are not helping the game.

He said: “We’re a little confused, in France, they’ve stopped it. They crowned PSG as champions. In England, I don’t think they’ll let this happen. There is so much at stake. You think it’s fair and then you forget one element such as the money. Being relegated costs millions so I don’t know what is fair. Liverpool fans want to be champions, but I don’t know if it’s possible.”

Kanoute’s own commitments have been put on hold too. He’s currently driving a campaign to bring the city of Seville its first purpose-built mosque in 700 years, in collaboration with the Seville Mosque Foundation.

“It’s not finished. It’s a beautiful story. When I was there, I helped the Muslim community in Seville and now more recently I’ve pledged to help them raise 1 million Euros for the project of a new Mosque in Seville,” said Kanoute. “It’s going well, it will cost more than 1 million because it’s a big project that that community needs but it’s a beautiful project because of my story there. It’s a nice project so I’ve pledged to help them.”

Kanoute’s efforts have seen donations over €700,000 so far. Join Kanoute to help build the first purpose-built mosque in Seville.

Visit: www.LaunchGood.com/Kanoute

