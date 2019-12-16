Mitch Freeley

As Karim Benzema wheeled away after smashing home an unlikely equalizer on Sunday evening, it was clear that his presence will be needed midweek if Real Madrid had any chance of getting the better of their feted rivals Barcelona and leapfrog them into top spot in La Liga.

Benzema has been for this season, one for the first names on the team sheet for Los Blancos and on recent form, it’s clear to see why. Twelve goals in fifteen league starts put the French striker on the same footing as Lionel Messi in the goal-scoring charts, whilst five assists this season is another indicator of his talent.

Following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer of 2018, Benzema has stepped up and contributed with goals for Real Madrid. Although it was always going to be tough to follow, yet Benzema has contributed in front of goal.

This season, in particular, has seen Benzema score a number of important goals in big games. Along with the last-gasp equalizer at Valencia, Benzema struck against Sevilla and a brace against PSG in the Champions League suggests that the 31-year old has started to relish leading the line for one of the biggest sides in world football.

In a contest which could be tight, Benzema has all the attributes to hand Real a vital victory over Barcelona. His physical presence to hold up the ball, along with the ability to press from the front and not to mention his knack of scoring important goals could swing the contest the way of Los Blancos. Don’t be surprised if he plays a decisive role on Wednesday.

