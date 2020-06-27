Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Barcelona's hopes of winning LaLiga for a third successive season suffered a blow as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo – handing Real Madrid a huge boost in the title race.

Luis Suarez scored a brace – both of his goals assisted by Lionel Messi – as Barca twice held the lead on the road on Saturday.

However, after Fedor Smolov had equalised earlier in the second half, Iago Aspas curled in an 88th-minute free-kick to bring Celta level again in a see-saw contest in Galicia.

The hosts missed a golden opportunity to snatch victory in the closing minutes too, Nolito shooting straight at Marc-Andre ter Stegen after being set up Denis Suarez.

While the result is good enough to move Barca a point clear at the summit, Madrid – who hold the head-to-head edge over their rivals – can retake top spot so long as they avoid defeat at Espanyol on Sunday.

Live Video

Goal! Barca opens the scoring with a well-worked routine! Luis Suarez heads home!

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for Celta, Emergency signing Nolito starts on the bench. Iago Aspas will lead the line!

TEAM NEWS! Ansu Fati gets the nod ahead of Antoine Griezmann. Riqui Puig gets the nod in midfield and Umititi starts alongside Pique in defence.

So Celta have tied down Oscar Garcia for two seasons! Can the former Watford man inspire the Galicians to a victory today?

Barcelona have arrived!

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Stream for Celta Vigo Vs Barcelona! The pressure is on Barcelona to get the win to leapfrog Real Madrid into top spot. Quique Setien's side will fancy their chances against a Celta side who are in a relegation battle. Join me for build-up, team news and goals as they go in.