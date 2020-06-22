Date – Tuesday, June 23, 2020; Kick-Off – 23:00 Mecca; Channel – 12 HD

Now for the visitors! Iñaki Williams will lead the line, Unai López will be busy in central midfield alongside Mikel Vesga.

LINE UP I The eleven lions chosen by Gaizka Garitano to face @FCBarcelona_es tonight at Camp Nou ⚔️#BarçaAthletic #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/QsPEGrwqC1 — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) June 23, 2020

Team News! Barcelona first! A usual front three of Messi, Suarez and Griezmann! Arthur starts in midfield, amid speculation he could be moving to Juventus!

Bilbao have arrived to a very quiet Nou Camp!

So here we go! Nervous Barca fans? A win tonight will see you go top!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Barcelona Vs Athletico Bilbao. After dropping points last time out to Sevilla and with Real Madrid winning against Real Sociedad, the pressure is on Barca in the La Liga title race! Join me for all the build up, team news and even goal action from the game!