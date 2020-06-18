Zidane: Real Madrid happy with Achraf

Real Madrid are happy with how Achraf Hakimi has performed on loan at Borussia Dortmund, head coach Zinedine Zidane said.

Achraf, 21, joined Dortmund on a two-year loan deal in 2018 and the full-back's future has become a talking point after impressing with the Bundesliga club.

The Morocco international is due to return to Madrid, but has also been linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

Zidane said he was pleased by what Achraf, who made 17 appearances for Madrid before his departure, had delivered at Dortmund.

"We know the season that he is doing, and I am happy for him, because in the end he needed to go out, play, make many games, and that is what he is doing," he told a news conference.

"I think that all of us here [at Madrid], and they there [at Dortmund], we are happy with Hakimi."

Achraf has scored nine goals and provided 10 assists in 44 games for Dortmund this season.