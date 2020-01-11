Xavi - I have Always Wanted to Manage Barcelona

Xavi has admitted that it would be a dream to manage Barcelona amid increased speculation that the former midfielder is in line to take over at the top job at the Camp Nou, after just six months managing Al Sadd.

"I cannot hide, this is my dream to coach Barcelona, I have said this many times in many interviews so everybody knows I support Barcelona from the bottom of my heart, so yes it's one of my dreams. I am focused on Al Sadd."

Recent reports revealed that Eric Abidal, the current director of football at Barcelona had met with Xavi to potentially to sound the 39 year old out for the role to replace Ernesto Valverde. For now, the Al Sadd boss was tight lipped on confirming any move back to Spain.

"Abidal is my friend, I have met him many times. I cannot say anything just that i respect barcelona, I respect Valverde and I respect my club and I'm doing my job here, doing my best."

"I am very happy with Al Sadd, I respect Al Sadd" added the former midfielder who was speaking after his side progressed to the final of the Qatar Cup.

Xavi did reveal that he spoke with Abidal, about a whole range of topics but was quiet on any details, adding that the club offical was also checking on a injured star who is recovering in Doha.

"No, I cannot say anything, they were here to talk to me for many things. They were also here to talk to me and discuss on many things, they where here also to check on Ousmane Dembélé."

Barcelona crashed out of the Spanish Super Cup, losing to Athletico Madrid which saw the pressure ramp up on Ernesto Valverde. Xavi, however stressed that he respected his current club and the current coach of his former side.

"I cannot say anything, sorry I cannot inform you too much, yes I met with Abidal but that's it. I respect my club Al Sadd but I also respect Barcelona and Valverde."