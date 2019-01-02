'Who knows?' – Valverde unsure over Barcelona future

Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde is not sure whether he will continue at the LaLiga champions next season.

It had been believed that Valverde's contract was due to expire at the end of the current campaign, though Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu revealed in October that the 54-year-old's deal does not expire until 2020.

However, Valverde and Barca have the option to terminate the contract a year early.

Asked about his future by Barca TV, Valverde – who was appointed in 2017 – responded: "I do not know what I will do next season.

"In this football, who knows? We all know how things are. I never think long or long term.

"For us, two months are a very long term. If you win a game, everyone is happy and if you lose, everyone is watching you.

"What I want is for everyone to be satisfied with the work. But we are not going to cheat.

"If you do not win the league, everyone looks at the coach because it is marked like that. I try to meet the objectives and, of course, how much we have left, so let's see it."

Barca are three points clear of Atletico Madrid atop LaLiga as they prepare to face Getafe on Sunday.