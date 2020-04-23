This Day in Sport - Messi Magic in Madrid

Gareth Messenger

When Lionel Messi struck to win El Clasico for Barcelona in the final minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu on 23 April 2017, he ensured several things were true concurrently.

First, the fight for the title in La Liga would continue, with Real Madrid having missed the chance to extend their lead at the top. This defeat meant Los Blancos were now level on points with Messi's Barcelona, although they still have a game in hand.

Secondly, Messi managed to rack up his 500th club goal, further writing his name into the record books.

Finally, Messi ensured another iconic moment, thanks to his goal celebration. The shirt was out, the name was displayed, reminding the Real Madrid fans of just who he is. Talk about a kick in the teeth?

It’s an image that has since gone down into the long, fabled folklore of El Clasico.

Trophies are often the minimum requirement for those in charge at Camp Nou. Fans expect to see their side win in style and Luis Enrique, who was leaving at the end of the season, was under severe pressure to deliver the goods.

The travelling Catalan contingent could not complain about the heroics on this day three years ago, however, as they were treated to two fine finishes from Messi in a 3-2 victory.

A genius with the football at his feet, Messi continued to be the creative spark for Barcelona even after twice being mauled by Casemiro, and after receiving a bloodied mouth courtesy of the rogue elbow of Marcelo.

His reward, as well as outshining Real Madrid counterpart Cristiano Ronaldo in this Clasico, was to further ingrain his name into Barcelona folklore.



