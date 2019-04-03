Ronaldo hails Zidane's man-management skills

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo praised Zinedine Zidane's man-management skills after the Frenchman's return to Real Madrid.

Zidane surprisingly left the LaLiga giants after winning a third straight Champions League at the end of last season, while Ronaldo made a move from the Santiago Bernabeu to Juve.

However, Zidane is back at Madrid, signing a contract until 2022 after Santiago Solari was sacked.

In a documentary airing on RMC Sport on Wednesday, Ronaldo hailed Zidane's approach.

"I think Zidane managed the group very intelligently," the Portuguese star said.

"It's not an easy situation because all players want to play a lot. He did a very smart job, involved all the players and it was very beneficial."

Zidane won the World Cup, Champions League, Serie A and LaLiga among numerous other trophies during his career as a player.

Madrid captain Sergio Ramos also lauded Zidane's management skills, praising the 46-year-old for his transition from player to coach.

"Zidane's career speaks for itself, both what he did as a player and what he does as a coach," he said.

"He found a way to transfer the talent he had as a player to his role as coach and manage a dressing room.

"He does a fantastic and unique job, and the results are not a coincidence."