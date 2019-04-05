Real Madrid without Ramos for Eibar test

Sergio Ramos is absent from Real Madrid's squad for a home game against Eibar in LaLiga.

The Madrid captain is not included in a 19-man squad named by Zinedine Zidane for Saturday's game.

Ramos has started 28 of Madrid's 30 LaLiga games this term, including Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to Valencia.

With a 13-point gap to rivals Barcelona, who lead the LaLiga table, Madrid have little to play for.

However, with eight games of the season still to play they are not mathematically certain of Champions League qualification.

Third-placed Madrid have a nine-point cushion from Valencia, who are unbeaten in 17 games in all competitions, who are fifth.

Along with Ramos, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois continues to miss out, with Vinicius Junior and Dani Carvajal also injured.