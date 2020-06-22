Real Madrid must set out to win remaining games in Barca battle – Valverde

Federico Valverde said Real Madrid must set out to win all their games in the battle for LaLiga glory against bitter rivals Barcelona after edging Real Sociedad.

Madrid leapfrogged defending champions Barca atop the table via a superior head-to-head record thanks to Sunday's 2-1 victory at Sociedad.

Goals from captain Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema led Madrid to the top of the table with eight matches remaining following the coronavirus-enforced break.

Madrid midfielder Valverde said: "I'm very happy to go top and to beat such a tough opponent.

"We were the better team for the large part of the game. La Real are a tough opponent who know what to do.

"This win has to serve as motivation for us for what is to come.

"We have to go out to win all our games and we have to continue like this."

Zinedine Zidane's Madrid, who have won all three of their LaLiga games since the league restarted earlier this month amid the COVID-19 crisis, host Real Mallorca on Wednesday.