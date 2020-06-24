Rakitic 'annoyed' by lack of Barcelona goals

Ivan Rakitic said he was "annoyed" it took him so long to open his goalscoring account this season after helping Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday.

The midfielder's 71st-minute winner helped Barca return to the top of the LaLiga table, sitting three points clear of rivals Real Madrid.

It was Rakitic's first goal of the campaign and the Croatian admitted to being frustrated by that record.

"We struggled a lot to get into the game, it wasn't easy, but I was very happy to score my first goal of the season," he said, via Marca.

"I want to dedicate my goal to my wife and my daughters who have put up with me so much in the last few months.

"It's very strange that I've taken so long to score. I'm annoyed with myself, although I'm happy to have helped the team."

Barcelona have collected 10 points from four games since returning from the coronavirus-enforced break, and they are yet to concede a goal.

Rakitic acknowledged his side, who visit Celta Vigo on Saturday, had again been pushed.

"It's very difficult to win LaLiga, that's why we say it's the best league in the world," he said.

"There are very even and tough games."