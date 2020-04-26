On This Day - Mascherano's Moment

Gareth Messenger

Even the most goal-shy of footballers manage to score on occasion, but Javier Mascherano is one of those curious cases who seemed to never score at Barcelona, and when given the opportunity, didn’t even want the chance to score!

Yet, on this day in 2017, when Barcelona was leading 5-1 at home to Osasuna in La Liga, the home side were given a penalty and a chance to make it six.

Lionel Messi had already scored twice but was substituted. Andre Gomes also had two to his name, while Paco Alcacer was on the hunt for goals to boost his confidence, but this presented the opportunity the millions of football fans across the globe had longed for.

After seven years, and 319 matches, Mascherano was still without a goal for Barcelona. He was slowly reaching the end his career in Barcelona, and now was the time to imprint his own unique style of legacy.

"At first I tried to get out of it but under pressure from my team-mates and the crowd I decided to take it on," Mascherano said.

"It would have been a fun moment to remember in years to come had I missed it. I wasn't sure about it at all but it was difficult to say no to my team-mates."

As he ran up to take it, the Barca bench watched on in excitement, with Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta and manager Luis Enrique - barely able to contain their collective glee.

Mascherano's first goal in 319 games for Barca was thumped home from the penalty spot.

It was just his third goal in senior club football, having scored twice during three years at previous club Liverpool - who he left for Barca in 2010.