Odegaard will stay at Real Sociedad instead of returning to Madrid, says Aperribay

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay believes Martin Odegaard will stay at the club rather than returning to Real Madrid ahead of next season.

Odegaard, 21, joined Sociedad on a one-season loan deal last year, although there is reportedly an option for that to be extended for another campaign.

The Norway international has been linked with a return to Madrid, but Aperribay believes Odegaard will stay at Sociedad.

"I think Odegaard is going to stay at Real. It is what I believe and the hope we have," he told Radio Euskadi on Tuesday.

"When you stay at Real, if you stay, you have to be convinced, like when he came last year. Convinced that it is the best option for next season.

"The decision is up to him and I think he will stay."

Odegaard had scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 28 games this season before the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He helped Sociedad reach the Copa del Rey final, in which they are due to face Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao, but Aperribay is unclear when the decider could be held.

"It is not easy to organise a final in a short time. I see that as impossible. We have no knowledge of any date," he said.

"It is not easy to imagine that scenario now – that of a final with an audience before the end of the season."