Monchi returns to Sevilla as director of football

La Liga side Sevilla has confirmed the return of former director Ramón Rodríguez Verdejo to the side after departing Serie A side Roma following the dismissal of Eusebio Di Francesco last week.

The former Sevilla goalkeeper affectionately known as "Monchi" by the fans left the club two years ago to move to the Italian giants after previously being the clubs director of football for 17 years. During that time, he oversaw the rise of Sevilla as one of the most competitive sides in Europe, winning five UEFA Cups with the side. Much of the success of Sevilla was down to his eye for talent and the ability to make money for the club by selling on players to larger sides at a significant profit.

"I don't want this to be a goodbye. I want this to be a see you soon"



Monchi will rejoin the side with Joaquín Caparrós who is currently the caretaker boss of the side after the dismissal of Pablo Machín following Sevilla's exit from the Europa League. Sevilla are set to face Espanyol later today.