English
Français
العربية
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
La Liga

Messi celebrates century milestone in Barcelona rout of Sevilla

Messi celebrates century milestone in Barcelona rout of Sevilla

Getty Images

Lionel Messi scored his 100th goal from outside the box for Barcelona as he helped the LaLiga champions past Sevilla.

Messi netted a trademark free-kick in the second half as Barca routed Sevilla 4-0 at Camp Nou on Sunday.

The Barca captain curled a set-piece past Sevilla goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik with 12 minutes remaining to complete the scoring.

Messi's first goal of the season was his 43rd successful free-kick as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and recipient of The Best FIFA Men's Player award celebrated a century milestone.

The 32-year-old superstar also became the first player to score in 16 consecutive LaLiga seasons in the 21st century.

Previous Barcelona 4-0 Sevilla: Suarez, Dembele and Messi s
Read
Barcelona 4-0 Sevilla: Suarez, Dembele and Messi shine without Griezmann
Next

Latest Stories