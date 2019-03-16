English
Français
العربية
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
La Liga

Madrid more competitive with Ronaldo, says Barca's Semedo

Madrid more competitive with Ronaldo, says Barca's Semedo

Getty Images

Barcelona full-back Nelson Semedo believes Real Madrid would have been more competitive with Cristiano Ronaldo this season.

Ronaldo left for Juventus in the off-season and Madrid have struggled following the departure of their all-time leading scorer – off the pace in LaLiga and out of the Champions League.

Madrid have sacked two head coaches in 2018-19 – Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari – with the club third and 12 points adrift of Barca in the league, while their European dominance was sensationally ended by Ajax.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, scored a hat-trick to lead Juve past Atletico Madrid and into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Speaking about fellow Portuguese Ronaldo and Madrid, Semedo told Portuguese TV channel SIC: "Real Madrid have noticed his absence a lot.

"I cannot say that it was bad for us that Cristiano left. With him it would have been a more difficult league for us, more competitive."

Semedo – whose Barca face Real Betis on Sunday after being drawn with Manchester United in the Champions League – added: "He [Ronaldo] is a player that requires a lot of attention and care.

"Without Lionel Messi we would play well, but not the same."

Messi has scored a LaLiga-high 26 goals this season and 36 in all competitions, while Juve's Ronaldo has netted 24 for the Italian champions.

cristiano ronaldo Real Madrid Nelson Semedo
Previous I'll think about transfers when the season is over
Read
I'll think about transfers when the season is over - Zidane
Next

Latest Stories