Lucas Vazquez: Victory at Osasuna says a lot about Real Madrid's character

Lucas Vazquez talked up Real Madrid's character after LaLiga's leaders came from behind to beat Osasuna 4-1 on Sunday.

Unai Garcia headed Osasuna ahead at El Sadar but two goals in five minutes from Isco and Sergio Ramos put Madrid ahead before half-time.

Substitutes Vazquez and Luka Jovic extended the visitors' lead in the closing stages to make it five league wins on the spin.

Madrid exited the Copa del Rey in midweek with a surprise 4-3 quarter-final loss to Real Sociedad and Vazquez was glad to quickly put that defeat to one side.

"It was an important game for us, more so after the blow of the Copa defeat," he told reporters.

"I think the team has left a good impression. It's really important in a difficult week. Winning in the way that we did says a lot about us."

Madrid had drawn two of their previous three league visits to Osasuna and Vazquez suggested his side have learned lessons from those costly slip-ups.

"In other years, we have struggled to win at these types of grounds and that's where we threw away the league," he said.

"We're doing very well and we're going to be there until the end."

Asked if titles are won in tricky fixtures such as Sunday's at El Sadar, Vazquez replied: "Yes, but it's also won at the Santiago Bernabeu, Camp Nou ... everywhere. It's about consistency."

Madrid were under the cosh for large parts of the game but came away with all three points to move six clear of Barcelona ahead of the reigning champions' trip to Real Betis.

Echoing the thoughts of Vazquez, midfielder Casemiro - who teed up Ramos for Los Blancos' key second goal - praised his team-mates for digging deep to get the win.

"We came off the back of being knocked out in the Copa and it was a difficult game mentally," he said.

"We showed that we can fight for everything. There are lots of things to come; they were three very important points."

Osasuna have taken points off Barcelona, Sevilla and Valencia on home soil this term and had kept back-to-back clean sheets there in the league.

"It was a typical game against Osasuna," Casemiro added. "We have to congratulate them because they have fans that bring so much.

"We knew that the match was going to be like that; they pushed forward a lot in the first 15 minutes and then, once we had control, it went how we thought it would.

"We didn't want to concede, but we came back well. We controlled the game well and it was a very focused game from everyone."