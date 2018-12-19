Lucas Hernandez 'wants to continue with Atletico' amid €80m Bayern links

Lucas Hernandez "wants to continue" with Atletico Madrid despite a report he will join Bayern Munich for €80million in January, club president Enrique Cerezo said.

According to Spanish sports newspaper Marca, Bayern have decided to activate the release clause in the France international's contract and will present him as their player on January 1.

Lucas extended his deal with Atletico until 2024 in June and Cerezo insisted he is not looking to leave the club.

The Atletico president added he was unaware of an offer for the left-back that would have to be accepted.

"At the moment Lucas Hernandez is an Atletico Madrid player, he wants to continue with us," Cerezo told Sportyou.

"I don't know about an offer or the payment of the clause. We are building a top team, not selling it."

Hernandez could provide competition for David Alaba at left-back or Niklas Sule, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels in the centre of defence.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic in December ruled out selling the unsettled Hummels in the January transfer window.